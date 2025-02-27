Political Tensions Mount in West Bengal Over Alleged Divisions and Corruption
The CPI(M) accuses ruling parties at the Centre and West Bengal of creating religious divisions to distract from issues like employment, education, and health. They allege corruption in school jobs and criticize BJP-TMC politics. The Left claims renewed momentum in West Bengal for future elections.
The CPI(M) has raised serious allegations against the ruling parties at both the Centre and West Bengal, accusing them of intentionally creating divisions among people along religious lines. They argue this is a calculated move to divert public attention from critical matters such as employment, education, and healthcare.
Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) state secretary, expressed concern over what he described as 'competitive politics' between BJP and TMC evolving into 'complementary or supplementary politics.' He pointed out issues in corruption investigations by central agencies and accused the CBI of failing to identify suspects in the West Bengal school jobs scam.
The Left Front sees an opportunity to rally opposition against BJP and TMC, claiming growing support in the state. During a meeting, party leader Mamata Banerjee set a bold target for the 2026 assembly elections, further intensifying the already charged political climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
