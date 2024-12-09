Ranbir Kapoor on 'Saawariya': The Humbling Start to a 17-Year Journey

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about how his debut film 'Saawariya' played a crucial role in shaping his 17-year-long career. In an interview with Deadline, Kapoor credited the 2007 film for making him 'humble', despite its failure at the box office.

Reflecting on his career, Kapoor noted that he's been a part of 21 or 22 films, each contributing to his personal growth. Surprisingly, it was 'Saawariya', a film directed by the esteemed Sanjay Leela Bhansali, that had the most significant impact. 'Saawariya' was released in 2007, marking the debut of both Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. The film, despite its impressive credentials, received widespread criticism and performed poorly at the box office.

'Saawariya' is centered around a love story involving Ranbir Raj, a wandering singer played by Kapoor, and Sakina, a Muslim girl played by Sonam Kapoor, who is in love with another man, portrayed by Salman Khan. The film also starred Rani Mukerji and marked the last appearance of veteran actress Zohra Sehgal.

