Left Menu

Pushpa 2: A Cinematic Wildfire at the Box Office

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has achieved a remarkable feat by grossing Rs 829 crore worldwide in its first weekend. Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu film became the fastest Indian film to surpass the Rs 800 crore mark, breaking several box office records along the way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:12 IST
Pushpa 2: A Cinematic Wildfire at the Box Office
Allu Arjun Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has set the box office ablaze, accumulating a staggering Rs 829 crore in its debut weekend. This impressive feat marks it as the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 800 crore threshold globally, as confirmed by the production team on Monday.

Released on December 5 and directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Mythri Movies Makers proudly shared the opening weekend figures on their official social media handle, celebrating the film's unprecedented success with audiences worldwide.

The film's Hindi dubbed version also garnered remarkable success, earning Rs 86 crore on Sunday alone, bringing its total to Rs 291 crore within just four days. 'Pushpa 2' has outperformed previous box office records, dethroning notable hits like SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' in terms of opening day collections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024