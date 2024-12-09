Pushpa 2: A Cinematic Wildfire at the Box Office

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has set the box office ablaze, accumulating a staggering Rs 829 crore in its debut weekend. This impressive feat marks it as the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 800 crore threshold globally, as confirmed by the production team on Monday.

Released on December 5 and directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Mythri Movies Makers proudly shared the opening weekend figures on their official social media handle, celebrating the film's unprecedented success with audiences worldwide.

The film's Hindi dubbed version also garnered remarkable success, earning Rs 86 crore on Sunday alone, bringing its total to Rs 291 crore within just four days. 'Pushpa 2' has outperformed previous box office records, dethroning notable hits like SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' in terms of opening day collections.

