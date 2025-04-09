Pharmaceutical Exodus: Europe's Call for Regulatory Overhaul
European pharmaceutical companies are urging the EU to respond to potential U.S. tariffs that may drive industry relocation to the U.S. They stress the need for regulatory changes to foster innovation and address concerns over global supply chains and intellectual property protection.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 01:06 IST
European pharmaceutical companies warned the European Commission president that U.S. tariffs could expedite a shift of the industry from Europe to the United States.
The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) urged EU President Ursula von der Leyen to act swiftly against the risk of industry exodus.
Pharmaceuticals were previously exempt from U.S. tariffs, but with new tariffs looming, companies are calling for enhanced regulatory frameworks and strong intellectual property protection to keep the sector competitive within Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Space Race Heats Up: Innovations and Challenges in European and Lunar Exploration
Infineon Amplifies Innovation: Unveils Global Capability Centre in Ahmedabad
HCLTech Partners with Western Union for Financial Innovation
Turning Fruit Waste into Eco-Friendly Water Filters: IIT-Guwahati's Biochar Innovation
Inspiring India: Celebrating Groundbreaking Innovations and Changemakers