Tragedy Strikes: Iconic Nightclub Roof Collapse Claims 44 Lives in Dominican Republic

A devastating roof collapse at an iconic nightclub in the Dominican Republic's capital has killed at least 44 people, including Governor Nelsy Cruz and former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, officials announced Tuesday.

Emergency teams are actively working to rescue survivors from the wreckage, with 146 reported injuries. Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the emergency operations center, confirmed ongoing rescue efforts while the total count of people present during the incident remains uncertain.

The tragic event occurred during a high-profile concert attended by notable figures, leading to multiple fatalities and serious injuries. The Dominican government is probing into the causes of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)