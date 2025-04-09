Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Mexico's First Human Bird Flu Case

A 3-year-old girl in Mexico's Durango state has died from bird flu, marking the country's first human case of the virus. Health officials have tested those in contact with her, but all tested negative. The risk of further human infections is currently considered low.

In a tragic turn of events, Mexico has reported its first human case of bird flu. A 3-year-old girl from Durango succumbed to the virus, as confirmed by health authorities on Tuesday.

After being hospitalized with respiratory issues, the young girl passed away, marking an unfortunate milestone for the country in the ongoing spread of the Type A H5N1 influenza virus, which has been prevalent in animals and some people in the United States.

Officials have tested 38 individuals who had contact with her, all of whom have returned negative results for bird flu, suggesting that the risk of a wider outbreak remains low at this time. However, the origin of her infection remains unknown, with investigations ongoing in her community.

