Tragedy at Kundalika: Family's Holiday Ends in Mourning

In Raigad's Rawalje village, a family holiday turned tragic as four relatives drowned in the Kundalika river. Initially, one member fell into the river, prompting three others to attempt a rescue. The incident occurred on December 7. Bodies were recovered over the subsequent days.

A holiday visit to Raigad's Rawalje village turned tragic for a family from Navi Mumbai as four members drowned in the Kundalika river. The incident, which took place on December 7, involved a group of 10 to 12 people engaged in washing clothes.

The tragedy unfolded when one group member fell into the river. In a desperate bid to save him, three others dived into the waters, leading to the fatal outcome, officials reported. This has resulted in a profound loss and mourning for the family involved.

Authorities recovered the bodies of Siddhesh Sonar and Siddhi Pedekar on Saturday night, followed by Kajal Sonar and Soni Sonar on Sunday, as the small community grapples with the aftermath of this unforeseen disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

