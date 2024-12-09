Tragedy at Kundalika: Family's Holiday Ends in Mourning

A holiday visit to Raigad's Rawalje village turned tragic for a family from Navi Mumbai as four members drowned in the Kundalika river. The incident, which took place on December 7, involved a group of 10 to 12 people engaged in washing clothes.

The tragedy unfolded when one group member fell into the river. In a desperate bid to save him, three others dived into the waters, leading to the fatal outcome, officials reported. This has resulted in a profound loss and mourning for the family involved.

Authorities recovered the bodies of Siddhesh Sonar and Siddhi Pedekar on Saturday night, followed by Kajal Sonar and Soni Sonar on Sunday, as the small community grapples with the aftermath of this unforeseen disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)