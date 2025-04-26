A Farewell to Pope Francis: Breaking Traditions and Leaving a Legacy
World leaders gather to honor Pope Francis at his funeral in St. Peter's Square. Known for his progressive approach, he reshaped the Roman Catholic Church and advocated for the marginalized. His burial will break tradition, marking a shift towards simplicity, as attention turns to choosing his successor.
In a historic ceremony at St. Peter's Square, royalty and world leaders, including figures like U.S. President Donald Trump, gathered to bid farewell to Pope Francis. The Argentine pope, who passed away at the age of 88, marked his papacy with efforts to reform the Church and advocate for global issues such as migration and climate change.
Pope Francis, the first non-European pope in over a millennium, was revered for his message of universal fatherhood and humanity. Opting for a simpler, shorter funeral service than his predecessors, Francis has been laid to rest outside the Vatican, breaking from centuries-old traditions. His progressive legacy has been met with resistance from Church traditionalists.
The security for the event was intense, reflecting the significance of the occasion. As the Church awaits the conclave to elect a new pope, the focus shifts to addressing ongoing ideological and financial challenges within the Vatican. The process is expected to begin after May 6, involving days of meetings among cardinals before the successor is chosen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Pursued: Extradition of 26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused
Puzzle Piece Symbol: A Controversial Legacy in Autism Representation
Ajit Pawar Commends Extradition Breakthrough in 26/11 Investigation
Extradition Triumph: BJP's Role in Pursuing Justice for 26/11
Extradition of Tahawwur Rana: A Step Toward Justice for 26/11 Victims