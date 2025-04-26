A Farewell to Pope Francis: Breaking Traditions and Leaving a Legacy

In a historic ceremony at St. Peter's Square, royalty and world leaders, including figures like U.S. President Donald Trump, gathered to bid farewell to Pope Francis. The Argentine pope, who passed away at the age of 88, marked his papacy with efforts to reform the Church and advocate for global issues such as migration and climate change.

Pope Francis, the first non-European pope in over a millennium, was revered for his message of universal fatherhood and humanity. Opting for a simpler, shorter funeral service than his predecessors, Francis has been laid to rest outside the Vatican, breaking from centuries-old traditions. His progressive legacy has been met with resistance from Church traditionalists.

The security for the event was intense, reflecting the significance of the occasion. As the Church awaits the conclave to elect a new pope, the focus shifts to addressing ongoing ideological and financial challenges within the Vatican. The process is expected to begin after May 6, involving days of meetings among cardinals before the successor is chosen.

