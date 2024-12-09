Taylor Swift Ends Era with Record-Setting Tour and Streaming Achievements

Taylor Swift brought her iconic Eras Tour to a rousing close at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, where she expressed deep gratitude to her fans for supporting her journey. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Swift thanked 'every single one' for being part of the most thrilling chapter of her life.

During her final speech, she reflected on the global success of the tour, which spanned continents, describing it as the most challenging yet exhilarating experience of her career. Swift highlighted performing for over 10 million fans as a remarkable milestone, leaving an indelible impact on her and her audiences worldwide.

Celebrating her ongoing global influence, Swift retains her spot among the most streamed artists in consecutive years, with her album 'The Tortured Poets Department' becoming 2024's top-streamed album. As she wraps up the tour, Swift's unmatched success continues with multiple Grammy nominations and recognition as a leading pop icon.

