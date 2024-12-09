Sonakshi Sinha's Touching Birthday Tribute to Father Shatrughan Sinha

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has expressed a heartwarming birthday tribute for her father, the veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. On Monday, the 'Dabangg' star posted an endearing photograph on her Instagram Story, capturing a cozy father-daughter embrace.

In the snapshot, the duo can be seen sharing a warm hug. Sonakshi affectionately referred to her father as 'King Khamosh,' captioning the image with, "Happy birthday king khamosh."

Her husband, fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal, similarly honored Shatrughan with a touching birthday message on Instagram, saying, "Happy birthday Sasurji." The picture included the newlyweds with Shatrughan from their wedding reception.

Shatrughan Prasad Sinha, an esteemed Indian actor and politician, has previously represented Patna Sahib in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. He served as Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare, as well as Shipping, during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's administration. Sinha has also been part of the standing committee on transport, tourism, and an esteemed consultative member of the committee on external affairs and overseas Indian affairs from 2014-2019. In 2016, he released his autobiography, 'Anything but Khamosh.'

Over his extensive career, Shatrughan Sinha has appeared in more than 100 films. Notable titles include 'Kalicharan,' 'Dostana,' 'Jaani Dushman,' and 'Khudgarz.' His commanding persona, distinct baritone, and iconic dialogue delivery have consistently captivated audiences.

In recent developments, Sonakshi and Zaheer, one of Bollywood's charming couples, who wed earlier this year, are reveling in their married life. They frequently delight fans with endearing vacation images. On the professional front, Sonakshi's latest role was in 'Kakuda,' alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, within the village of Ratodi. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)