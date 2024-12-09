Karnataka Launches 'Gandhi Bharat' Programme for Centenary Celebrations
The Karnataka government launched the 'Gandhi Bharat' programme to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. Events promoting Gandhi's life, principles, and struggles will take place across the state until October 2025, focusing on education and social issues like the eradication of untouchability.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled the logo of the 'Gandhi Bharat' programme at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, coinciding with the winter session's inauguration.
This initiative marks the centenary celebrations of the historic 1924 Congress session in Belagavi, uniquely presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. The programme, launching on December 26, aims to educate people about Gandhi's life and principles, such as non-violence and Swaraj, across the state.
Throughout the year and until October 2, 2025, various events will highlight significant social issues, including untouchability eradication, ensuring Gandhi's enduring legacy continues to impact new generations.
