Left Menu

Karnataka Launches 'Gandhi Bharat' Programme for Centenary Celebrations

The Karnataka government launched the 'Gandhi Bharat' programme to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. Events promoting Gandhi's life, principles, and struggles will take place across the state until October 2025, focusing on education and social issues like the eradication of untouchability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:40 IST
Karnataka Launches 'Gandhi Bharat' Programme for Centenary Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled the logo of the 'Gandhi Bharat' programme at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, coinciding with the winter session's inauguration.

This initiative marks the centenary celebrations of the historic 1924 Congress session in Belagavi, uniquely presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. The programme, launching on December 26, aims to educate people about Gandhi's life and principles, such as non-violence and Swaraj, across the state.

Throughout the year and until October 2, 2025, various events will highlight significant social issues, including untouchability eradication, ensuring Gandhi's enduring legacy continues to impact new generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024