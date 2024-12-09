Anubhava Mantapa: A 12th Century Vision for Inclusive Society

Anubhava Mantapa, founded by Basavanna in the 12th century, stands as a symbol of inclusivity akin to today's legislative assemblies. His teachings focused on compassion and equality, striving to eradicate caste discrimination, remarked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the unveiling of a painting at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Siddaramaiah noted the significance of Allama Prabhu, an individual from an oppressed community, leading the Mantapa. He expressed the honor of unveiling its painting, emphasizing the social revolution led by Basavanna and followers to dismantle societal inequalities and promote a caste-free society.

The Chief Minister reiterated Basavanna's teachings on compassion as the essence of religion, aimed at being accessible even to the uneducated. He echoed sentiments by pioneers like Kuvempu and Kanakadasa in advocating for equality, pressing for economic and social mobility as a path to true progress.

