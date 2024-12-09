Selena Gomez Celebrates Dual Golden Globe Nominations for 2025

Actor and singer Selena Gomez is riding high after landing two prestigious Golden Globe nominations for the 2025 awards. Announced on Monday, Gomez received nods for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work in 'Emilia Perez' and for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Reacting to the career milestone, Gomez turned to social media, expressing her sincere gratitude to the teams behind both projects. She shared a heartfelt video capturing the poignant moment she learned of her nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for 'Emilia Perez'. In the clip, Gomez is visibly overwhelmed, exclaiming in joy as she realizes her achievement, also extending congratulations to pop star Ariana Grande, who was nominated in the same category for 'Wicked'.

The excitement doesn't just end with Gomez; their nomination marks a rare occurrence in which musical celebrities compete head-to-head at the Golden Globes. Historical precedents include stars like Lady Gaga and Queen Latifah in 2015. Other notable mentions include Denzel Washington, who breaks records with eleven nominations, and Hans Zimmer, who is closing in on John Williams' record. The awards will be broadcast live in India on Lionsgate Play on January 6th at 6:30 AM IST.

