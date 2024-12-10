Manhunt over: Suspect Arrested in High-Profile UnitedHealth Murder Case

Authorities in New York City have announced the arrest of Luigi Mangione, 26, who is suspected of killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson in a shooting outside a Manhattan hotel.

Mangione was apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania, following a tip from an observant witness who recognized him at a fast-food restaurant. Found with him were a firearm, silencer, and a fake ID matching the one used by the shooter to check into a nearby hostel prior to the attack.

The suspect's arrest comes amid speculation about the motive, with phrases found on shell casings hinting at criticisms of the insurance sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)