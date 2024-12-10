Jay-Z Faces Extortion Claims Amidst Rape Allegation Controversy

Rapper and music mogul Jay-Z has been accused of involvement in a 2000 rape case, an allegation he attributes to an extortion attempt. The allegation surfaced in a lawsuit, previously targeting Sean 'Diddy' Combs, now also implicating Jay-Z.

This lawsuit, an extension of multiple sexual assault claims against Combs, originated from an alleged incident during an MTV awards after-party. Jay-Z has vehemently denied the claims, describing them as 'idiotic' and part of a blackmail scheme orchestrated by the accuser's lawyer, Tony Buzbee.

In response, Jay-Z has filed his own lawsuit against Buzbee, seeking to publicize what he calls fraudulent actions. The unfolding legal battle comes as Combs faces federal sex trafficking charges, painting a complex picture of celebrity, legal wrangling, and public scrutiny.

