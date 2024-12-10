Celebrating Independent Cinema: 'Girls Will Be Girls' Shines at Spirit Awards

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's movie 'Girls Will Be Girls' has garnered significant acclaim as it secures two nominations in the upcoming 40th Independent Spirit Awards. These accolades include the prestigious John Cassavetes Award and a nod for Best Supporting Performance featuring Kani Kusruti.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film centers on the transformative journey of a 16-year-old girl, Mira, whose story is deeply connected with her mother's unfulfilled growth experiences. This narrative resonates with audiences and critics alike as it captures the essence of coming-of-age tales.

This independent venture is gaining traction among international audiences and follows its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, earning further recognition at recent film events. Scheduled for its Prime Video debut on December 18, the film continues to chart a notable journey in independent filmmaking.

