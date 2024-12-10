Left Menu

Celebrating Independent Cinema: 'Girls Will Be Girls' Shines at Spirit Awards

'Girls Will Be Girls', produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, earns nominations for the John Cassavetes Award and Best Supporting Performance at the 40th Independent Spirit Awards. Set in India, this independently made film, directed by Shuchi Talati, highlights a teenage girl's journey intertwined with her mother's past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:39 IST
Celebrating Independent Cinema: 'Girls Will Be Girls' Shines at Spirit Awards
  • Country:
  • India

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's movie 'Girls Will Be Girls' has garnered significant acclaim as it secures two nominations in the upcoming 40th Independent Spirit Awards. These accolades include the prestigious John Cassavetes Award and a nod for Best Supporting Performance featuring Kani Kusruti.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film centers on the transformative journey of a 16-year-old girl, Mira, whose story is deeply connected with her mother's unfulfilled growth experiences. This narrative resonates with audiences and critics alike as it captures the essence of coming-of-age tales.

This independent venture is gaining traction among international audiences and follows its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, earning further recognition at recent film events. Scheduled for its Prime Video debut on December 18, the film continues to chart a notable journey in independent filmmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024