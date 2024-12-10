Left Menu

Chris Evans' Marvel Comeback: 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Evans is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the highly anticipated sequel 'Avengers: Doomsday', alongside Robert Downey Jr. Details about Evans' role remain undisclosed, but fans are excited to see him back. The movie is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.

Chris Evans' Marvel Comeback: 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Evans is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the much-anticipated sequel 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

Joining him will be his 'Avengers' co-star, Robert Downey Jr, who will take on the role of Doctor Doom. While Evans' specific role is not yet detailed, it has sparked excitement among Marvel fans.

The movie is set for release on May 1, 2026, marking Evans' return after his recent appearance in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' where he played Human Torch/Johnny Storm.

