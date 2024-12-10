Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: SM Krishna's Impact on Karnataka Tennis

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association mourned former president SM Krishna, who significantly elevated the state's tennis profile globally. Under his leadership from 1999 to 2020, the association underwent major reforms, bringing international events to Karnataka and expanding tennis to other districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:32 IST
The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) expressed profound sorrow over the passing of its former president, SM Krishna, who died at the age of 92. Widely known for his leadership as a former chief minister and external affairs minister, Krishna was instrumental in advancing the association's global standing.

Krishna served as the KSLTA president from 1999 until 2020, during which he spearheaded the 'Vision 2000' program, resulting in significant infrastructure upgrades and the introduction of international tournaments to Bangalore. His efforts brought renowned athletes, including Venus and Serena Williams, to compete in Karnataka.

Under Krishna's vision, the KSLTA expanded its reach beyond Bangalore, organizing tournaments across twelve districts, starting with Gulbarga in 2002. Current president R Ashoka paid tribute, acknowledging Krishna's unparalleled contribution to the sport, calling his death a major loss for tennis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

