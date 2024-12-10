Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Calls for Overhaul of Solar Power Schemes

A Parliamentary panel has urged for a comprehensive review of the PM-KUSUM scheme, highlighting significant challenges in its implementation. Launched in 2019 to promote solar energy among farmers, the scheme has faced setbacks due to financing issues and state disinterest, prompting recommendations for policy revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel has raised concerns over the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, citing various implementation gaps.

Launched in March 2019, the scheme's goal is to assist farmers financially in installing solar pumps and transforming agriculture pumps into solar-powered units. However, significant targets remain unmet, causing an extension of the project to March 2026.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy attributes the slow progress to financing hurdles for farmers, tender delays, and lack of interest in specific scheme components, among other factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

