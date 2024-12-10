Parliamentary Panel Calls for Overhaul of Solar Power Schemes

A Parliamentary panel has raised concerns over the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, citing various implementation gaps.

Launched in March 2019, the scheme's goal is to assist farmers financially in installing solar pumps and transforming agriculture pumps into solar-powered units. However, significant targets remain unmet, causing an extension of the project to March 2026.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy attributes the slow progress to financing hurdles for farmers, tender delays, and lack of interest in specific scheme components, among other factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)