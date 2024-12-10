Unity and Adaptation: Yogi Adityanath's Blueprint for Progress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the necessity of adapting to changing times during the 92nd Founder's Week celebrations of Pratap Shiksha Parishad.

Citing teamwork's pivotal role in combating encephalitis, Adityanath emphasized collective action as crucial for societal advancement, illustrating the power of unity against adversity.

Urging youth to balance technology use with personal development, he praised Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, advocating a compassionate approach to humanitarian challenges while releasing a new book on education.

(With inputs from agencies.)