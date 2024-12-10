Winter Char Dham Yatra: Boosting Uttarakhand Tourism with Discounts

Tourism in Uttarakhand is set for a boost with a 25% hotel tariff discount for devotees attending the Winter Char Dham Yatra, announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This initiative aims to attract more visitors to the hill state, offering them an affordable spiritual experience.

Despite the closures of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri for the winter, worship will continue at their respective winter abodes in Ukhimath, Jyotirmath, Mukhba, and Kharsali. The state seeks to capitalize on winter pilgrimages to boost tourism and local economy.

Chief Minister Dhami, during a meeting reviewing the yatra arrangements, emphasized the importance of promoting the pilgrimage across India. He called on officials to enhance the registration portal and promote the yatra as a potential game-changer for Uttarakhand's economy.

