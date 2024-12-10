Constitutional Replica Vandalism Sparks Unrest in Parbhani

An unidentified person vandalized a replica of the Constitution outside the Parbhani railway station in Maharashtra, sparking unrest among locals, according to the police.

The act provoked a crowd of around 200 people who gathered at the site. This led to stone-pelting and arson, with demonstrators targeting the railway station and even assaulting the Nandigram Express train pilot.

The protesters blocked railway tracks for over half an hour, demanding strict action against the culprit and protection for national leaders' statues. Authorities have since restored order, and followers of B R Ambedkar have called for a bandh.

