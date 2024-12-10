Constitutional Replica Vandalism Sparks Unrest in Parbhani
An unidentified individual damaged a replica of the Constitution held by a statue of B R Ambedkar in Parbhani, Maharashtra, leading to riots. Protesters demanded action, blocked railway tracks, and called for a bandh. The situation is now under control according to police officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
An unidentified person vandalized a replica of the Constitution outside the Parbhani railway station in Maharashtra, sparking unrest among locals, according to the police.
The act provoked a crowd of around 200 people who gathered at the site. This led to stone-pelting and arson, with demonstrators targeting the railway station and even assaulting the Nandigram Express train pilot.
The protesters blocked railway tracks for over half an hour, demanding strict action against the culprit and protection for national leaders' statues. Authorities have since restored order, and followers of B R Ambedkar have called for a bandh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Constitution
- Vandalism
- Protest
- Maharashtra
- Parbhani
- Ambedkar
- Railway
- Arson
- Unrest
- Police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Search Continues for Missing Railway Officer in Arunachal Pradesh
BR Ambedkar's Stance on Article 370: A Historical Insight
Celebrating 75 Years: Ambedkar’s Legacy and the Congress Contribution
Historic Railway Recruitments: A Decade of Change and Growth
Heroes on the Tracks: Railway Workers Prevent Disasters