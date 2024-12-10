Left Menu

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Team Up for Festive Adventure in 'Red One'

Get into the holiday spirit with 'Red One', a festive movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. Released in theaters on November 15, the film hits Prime Video on December 12, following a thrilling North Pole adventure. Directed by Jake Kasdan, it combines humor, action, and Christmas magic.

Updated: 10-12-2024 20:44 IST
Poster of Red One (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans lead the cast of 'Red One', a holiday film set to spread cheer this season. With its theatrical debut on November 15, the movie is set to premiere on Prime Video by December 12. It promises a heartwarming yet adventurous narrative involving the mysterious vanishing of Santa Claus.

Helmed by Jake Kasdan, 'Red One' also features J.K. Simmons as Santa, along with Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Kiernan Shipka, and Lucy Liu in pivotal roles. The storyline explores the unlikely partnership between North Pole security head Callum Drift, played by Johnson, and the mischievous Jack O'Malley, portrayed by Evans, as they search for the missing Santa, aka 'Red One'.

Originating from an idea by Hiram Garcia, the film's production was overseen by Garcia himself, Johnson, and other industry figures. This project marks a festive return to theaters for Christmas films post-pandemic, with notable previous works like 'The Grinch' releasing back in 2018. Fans can look forward to a blend of action, comedy, and Yuletide magic that 'Red One' promises to deliver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

