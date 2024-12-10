Left Menu

Restoration of Puri's Sacred Ratna Bhandar Set to Begin

The Archaeological Survey of India plans to start repairing Puri's Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar on December 17. Supported by the temple administration, the repairs won’t affect rituals. Inventory of valuables will occur post-repair. Past surveys informed the current restoration plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:44 IST
Restoration of Puri's Sacred Ratna Bhandar Set to Begin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is poised to initiate repair efforts at the Ratna Bhandar of Puri's renowned Jagannath Temple on December 17, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

The declaration came from Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee following a meeting with the 'Chhattisa Nijog,' representing the temple's apex body of servitors.

Superintending Archeologist DB Garnaik elaborated on the repair work details, which follow a survey conducted with the help of the National Geophysical Research Institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024