Restoration of Puri's Sacred Ratna Bhandar Set to Begin

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is poised to initiate repair efforts at the Ratna Bhandar of Puri's renowned Jagannath Temple on December 17, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

The declaration came from Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee following a meeting with the 'Chhattisa Nijog,' representing the temple's apex body of servitors.

Superintending Archeologist DB Garnaik elaborated on the repair work details, which follow a survey conducted with the help of the National Geophysical Research Institute.

