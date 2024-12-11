Left Menu

Family Feud Escalates: Mohan Babu and Son Manoj Clash at Jalpally Home

A public dispute unfolded at veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu's Jalpally home involving his actor son Manoj. Tensions rose as Mohan Babu allegedly attacked a video journalist, and disagreements over property led to police involvement. Despite the turmoil, Mohan's elder son Vishnu promised resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-12-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 00:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, noted Telugu actor Mohan Babu found himself in the midst of a family squabble at his Jalpally residence on Tuesday. The clash involved his younger son, actor Manoj, who attempted to forcibly enter the property, resulting in an altercation with private security personnel.

The situation escalated when a video journalist covering the incident was allegedly attacked by Mohan Babu, purportedly suffering injuries from a microphone strike. This confrontation comes on the heels of accusations from Mohan Babu that his son and daughter-in-law orchestrated a plan to take over the residence through intimidation.

Amid continuing police investigations, Manoj has sought protection, countering accusations against him as baseless. Meanwhile, Mohan Babu's elder son Vishnu conveyed optimism, indicating that the family disputes would be amicably resolved, despite the legal proceedings being initiated based on Mohan Babu's allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

