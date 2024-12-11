Ranveer Singh Reflects on 'Band Baaja Baaraat' Anniversary: Dreams Become Reality

Bollywood icon Ranveer Singh commemorates the 14-year anniversary of his debut film, 'Band Baaja Baaraat', expressing gratitude for its role in fulfilling his acting dreams. The film, which premiered on December 10, 2010, was directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, featuring Anushka Sharma alongside Singh.

The movie presented Singh in the role of Bittu, a laid-back man from Delhi, who collaborates with the ambitious Shruti, played by Anushka Sharma, to establish a wedding planning venture. The film's success paved the way for Singh to become one of the most adaptable actors in the industry.

As a testament to his journey, Singh shared a video montage from the film on Instagram, reflecting on the 14 years since 'Band Baaja Baaraat' transformed his dreams into reality. Known for his performances in 'Ram-Leela', 'Gully Boy', and others, Singh is currently working on a new project with director Aditya Dhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)