Farewell to a Spiritual Luminary: Remembering Sant Siyaram Baba

Sant Siyaram Baba, a revered spiritual leader, passed away at age 94 in his ashram by the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh. Known for his devotion to Lord Hanuman, Baba implemented sustainable practices and led a minimalist lifestyle, influencing many throughout the Nimar region.

Khargone | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:23 IST
Sant Siyaram Baba, a distinguished spiritual figure, passed away at the age of 94 on Wednesday after a brief illness at his ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Bhattyan village. His passing was confirmed by Khargone district's Superintendent of Police, Dharmaraj Meena.

The revered leader's death prompted an outpouring of condolences from notable figures, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former CM Digvijaya Singh. Siyaram Baba was a cherished figure known for his deep spiritual connection and stewardship in the Nimar region.

Baba, a devoted follower of Lord Hanuman, accepted nominal donations which he utilized for the Narmada Ghats' restoration and religious institution development. His austere lifestyle, characterized by minimal clothing and self-sufficiency, left a lasting impact on his followers and community.

