Heroic Rescues: Lifeguards Save Five Russian Tourists in Goa
Five Russian women were rescued from drowning at two prominent Goa beaches, Candolim and Benaulim. A lifesaving agency, Drishti Marine, responded timely to incidents involving tourists caught in rip currents, bringing them safely back to shore and highlighting the importance of beach safety.
In a remarkable display of courage and efficiency, local lifeguards at Goa's Candolim and Benaulim beaches rescued five Russian women from treacherous rip currents this week. The incidents were reported by Drishti Marine, the state-appointed lifesaving agency.
The first incident occurred at Candolim beach, where three women, all between the ages of 30 and 40, found themselves pulled perilously by the sea currents. Observing their distress, lifeguards quickly intervened, deploying rescue boards to bring the women safely back to shore.
Meanwhile, over at Benaulim beach, lifeguards spotted another critical situation. Two Russian women, aged 51 and 52, were dragged further into the ocean by the currents. Thanks to prompt action by the marine agency's team, both incidents ended without injuries, underscoring the critical role of lifesaving services.
