Left Menu

Heroic Rescues: Lifeguards Save Five Russian Tourists in Goa

Five Russian women were rescued from drowning at two prominent Goa beaches, Candolim and Benaulim. A lifesaving agency, Drishti Marine, responded timely to incidents involving tourists caught in rip currents, bringing them safely back to shore and highlighting the importance of beach safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:29 IST
Heroic Rescues: Lifeguards Save Five Russian Tourists in Goa
Bapatla beaches Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of courage and efficiency, local lifeguards at Goa's Candolim and Benaulim beaches rescued five Russian women from treacherous rip currents this week. The incidents were reported by Drishti Marine, the state-appointed lifesaving agency.

The first incident occurred at Candolim beach, where three women, all between the ages of 30 and 40, found themselves pulled perilously by the sea currents. Observing their distress, lifeguards quickly intervened, deploying rescue boards to bring the women safely back to shore.

Meanwhile, over at Benaulim beach, lifeguards spotted another critical situation. Two Russian women, aged 51 and 52, were dragged further into the ocean by the currents. Thanks to prompt action by the marine agency's team, both incidents ended without injuries, underscoring the critical role of lifesaving services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024