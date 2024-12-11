Inferno at Pasighat Market Devastates Local Economy

A catastrophic blaze wreaked havoc at the Pasighat vegetable market in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, obliterating at least 108 vegetable sheds and inflicting damages estimated at Rs 2 crore, officials revealed.

The fire, which ignited around 9 pm, is believed to have originated from a short-circuit, according to witness accounts cited by East Siang's disaster management officer, Tsangpa Tashi. However, fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Swift response from fire tenders stationed at Pasighat and a nearby airport played a crucial role in curbing the inferno's spread. On the following day, extra assistant commissioner Olak Apang assessed the site for further damage evaluation.

