Left Menu

Inferno at Pasighat Market Devastates Local Economy

A massive fire at Pasighat vegetable market in Arunachal Pradesh destroyed at least 108 vegetable sheds and caused an estimated Rs 2 crore in damages. Officials believe a short-circuit might have sparked the blaze, which was brought under control by local fire services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:26 IST
Inferno at Pasighat Market Devastates Local Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic blaze wreaked havoc at the Pasighat vegetable market in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, obliterating at least 108 vegetable sheds and inflicting damages estimated at Rs 2 crore, officials revealed.

The fire, which ignited around 9 pm, is believed to have originated from a short-circuit, according to witness accounts cited by East Siang's disaster management officer, Tsangpa Tashi. However, fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Swift response from fire tenders stationed at Pasighat and a nearby airport played a crucial role in curbing the inferno's spread. On the following day, extra assistant commissioner Olak Apang assessed the site for further damage evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024