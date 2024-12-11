Entertainment Industry Unfolds: Lionsgate's Future, Golden Globes, 'Kraven' and More

In a wave of significant developments, the entertainment industry is seeing crucial shifts and promising new content. Activist investor Anson Funds Management has increased its stake in Lionsgate Studios, pushing the company to explore options including a potential sale due to its recent performance challenges.

As award season draws near, the nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes are in, with 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist' leading the pack in film categories. Simultaneously, Warner Bros Discovery has entered a landmark partnership with Comcast, preparing to introduce the Max streaming service in Europe while resolving issues around the new 'Harry Potter' series.

Meanwhile, South Korea faces political upheaval due to martial law, but the stars of Netflix's 'Squid Game' remain hopeful the country will persevere. The second season of the hit series had its premiere in Seoul as viewers eagerly await its release later this year.

