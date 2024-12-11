India's Ascending Journey: Bridging Progress and Nationalism

India is facing challenges from both inside and outside forces that attempt to disrupt its progress, according to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Speaking at a program, Dhankhar highlighted the country's significant economic development, noting its rise to the world's fifth-largest economy with aspirations to reach third. He urged Indians to counter anti-national narratives and emphasized nationalism's crucial role in prosperity.

Dhankhar underscored the importance of skill and education, lauding the new education policy. He also called for a balanced approach to rights and responsibilities and encouraged environmental protection efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)