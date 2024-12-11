India's Ascending Journey: Bridging Progress and Nationalism
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar discussed challenges and progress in India, emphasizing nationalism, economic growth, and the need for balanced rights and duties. He highlighted the country's growth to the world's fifth-largest economy, aiming for third. Dhankhar stressed the importance of education, skill development, and environmental protection.
India is facing challenges from both inside and outside forces that attempt to disrupt its progress, according to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Speaking at a program, Dhankhar highlighted the country's significant economic development, noting its rise to the world's fifth-largest economy with aspirations to reach third. He urged Indians to counter anti-national narratives and emphasized nationalism's crucial role in prosperity.
Dhankhar underscored the importance of skill and education, lauding the new education policy. He also called for a balanced approach to rights and responsibilities and encouraged environmental protection efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
