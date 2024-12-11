Left Menu

Saurav Ghosal: Inspiring Future Indian Squash Champions

Saurav Ghosal, India's top squash player, plans to continue playing for two more years post-retirement while setting up academies across India. He aims to foster new talent rather than join sports administration. Ghosal believes young Indian squash players can achieve global success with proper guidance and hard work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:24 IST
Saurav Ghosal
  • Country:
  • India

Retired Indian squash sensation Saurav Ghosal, announced his intention to continue playing for another two years, despite stepping away from professional competition earlier this year in April at 37. However, he dismissed any interest in joining the sport's administration.

Ghosal, who broke barriers as the only Indian to reach the top 10 global rankings, remains committed to nurturing future talents through establishing squash academies nationwide. 'Administration is not my cup of tea,' Ghosal commented during an exclusive interaction at the Asics merchandise launch for the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

Highlighting the potential of current Indian players, he emphasized the importance of grassroots development, advocating for squash in schools to expand the talent pool. Ghosal also expressed keen interest in seeing India do well at the World Squash Team Championships, underlining the event's significance for young athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

