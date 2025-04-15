S Jaishankar Champions Sports Development with New Gymnasium in Gujarat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated a modern gymnastic hall at the Chhotubhai Purani Sports Campus in Rajpipla, Gujarat, on April 15. During the event, he highlighted the significant role this facility plays in enhancing sports infrastructure. "This organization has a rich history, and upgrading its facilities will certainly boost both children's and public engagement," he stated, speaking to ANI.

Jaishankar pointed out the importance of nurturing natural sporting talent from a young age, particularly in tribal communities where such abilities are prevalent. "The facilities you see today attract even young children, showcasing the potential of initiatives like Khelo India Fit India to develop sports talents from the grassroots," Jaishankar noted.

In his discussions with coaches, he stressed the significance of improving sports facilities to excel in national and international arenas. "India has immense potential across various sports, beyond traditional ones. Ensuring a 'fit India' ties into broader national development and health goals, validating the central government's efforts to build a strong sporting culture through the Khelo India Games initiative," he added.

