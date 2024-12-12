Austin Butler Takes on Iconic Role in New 'American Psycho'

Austin Butler, famed for his appearances in notable films like 'Dune: Part Two', is stepping into the shoes of Patrick Bateman in a fresh adaptation of the acclaimed horror novel 'American Psycho'. Directed by the visionary Luca Guadagnino, this new version promises to bring a unique take to the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis.

While Christian Bale immortalized the character in the 2000 film adaptation, Butler's iteration is touted to be distinct from its predecessor. The screenplay will be crafted by Scott Z Burns, a name synonymous with successful plots in movies like 'Contagion' and 'The Bourne Ultimatum'.

This anticipated project, brought to life by Lionsgate and Frenesy Films, enlists Sam Pressman as the executive producer. With Butler's proven track record and Guadagnino's directorial prowess, the adaptation is set to capture audiences in a whole new light.

(With inputs from agencies.)