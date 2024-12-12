Left Menu

Bollywood's Lull Phase: Manoj Bajpayee Sees Hope in Churning Creativity

Manoj Bajpayee discusses the current lull in Hindi cinema, noting the challenges and opportunities for filmmakers. Successes from the South like 'Pushpa 2' highlight the need for innovative storytelling. Bajpayee believes that creative solutions can revitalize Bollywood, attracting audiences back to theaters despite the rise of OTT platforms.

Updated: 12-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:24 IST
Manoj Bajpayee Image Credit: Wikipidea
In an exclusive conversation with PTI, actor Manoj Bajpayee shared his optimism about the current lull phase in Hindi cinema. While acknowledging the dominance of southern blockbusters like 'Pushpa 2', he believes this period will spark creativity among filmmakers.

Bajpayee highlighted the significant box office success of 'Stree 2', suggesting that audiences still crave cinema theater experiences, albeit with fresh storytelling approaches. He emphasized that creative solutions are key to drawing audiences back from OTT platforms.

The actor also noted that rising ticket costs push audiences towards OTT options. However, Bajpayee remains hopeful as filmmakers adapt to new audience preferences, inspired by successes in the South Indian film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

