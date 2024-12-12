Bollywood's Lull Phase: Manoj Bajpayee Sees Hope in Churning Creativity

In an exclusive conversation with PTI, actor Manoj Bajpayee shared his optimism about the current lull phase in Hindi cinema. While acknowledging the dominance of southern blockbusters like 'Pushpa 2', he believes this period will spark creativity among filmmakers.

Bajpayee highlighted the significant box office success of 'Stree 2', suggesting that audiences still crave cinema theater experiences, albeit with fresh storytelling approaches. He emphasized that creative solutions are key to drawing audiences back from OTT platforms.

The actor also noted that rising ticket costs push audiences towards OTT options. However, Bajpayee remains hopeful as filmmakers adapt to new audience preferences, inspired by successes in the South Indian film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)