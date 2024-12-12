Left Menu

Manipur's Women: A Legacy of Courage and Cultural Pride

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh emphasized the significance of Manipuri women's role in historic revolts and their contemporary contributions in multiple sectors. Despite efforts for peace, the state's fragile situation complicates solutions. Singh highlighted government initiatives for women's welfare and educational upliftment through scholarships and coaching schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:30 IST
Manipur's Women: A Legacy of Courage and Cultural Pride
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to address the ongoing crisis in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stressed the combined efforts of the central and state governments for a permanent solution, despite acknowledging the challenges posed by the fragile situation.

During a commemorative event for Nupi Lan, Singh reflected on the pivotal role of Manipuri women in historical revolts against British colonialism, noting their continued leadership in modern societal issues and contributions across sectors.

Highlighting government initiatives, Singh advocated for women's welfare schemes and educational support programs while addressing media concerns over refugee treatment, ensuring equitable care under international guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024