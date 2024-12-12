Manipur's Women: A Legacy of Courage and Cultural Pride
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh emphasized the significance of Manipuri women's role in historic revolts and their contemporary contributions in multiple sectors. Despite efforts for peace, the state's fragile situation complicates solutions. Singh highlighted government initiatives for women's welfare and educational upliftment through scholarships and coaching schemes.
In a concerted effort to address the ongoing crisis in Manipur, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stressed the combined efforts of the central and state governments for a permanent solution, despite acknowledging the challenges posed by the fragile situation.
During a commemorative event for Nupi Lan, Singh reflected on the pivotal role of Manipuri women in historical revolts against British colonialism, noting their continued leadership in modern societal issues and contributions across sectors.
Highlighting government initiatives, Singh advocated for women's welfare schemes and educational support programs while addressing media concerns over refugee treatment, ensuring equitable care under international guidelines.
