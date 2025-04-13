Left Menu

BJP MP Demands AFSPA in Bengal's Border Districts Amid Rising Tensions

BJP's Purulia MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare certain bordering districts of West Bengal as 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA. He claims rising violence against Hindus, citing recent murders and economic sabotage. Mahato compares the situation to the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:25 IST
BJP MP Demands AFSPA in Bengal's Border Districts Amid Rising Tensions
Jyotirmay Singh Mahato
  • Country:
  • India

Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, BJP's Purulia MP, has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to categorize specific border districts in West Bengal as 'disturbed areas' under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), following a surge in violence against the Hindu community.

In his April 13 letter, Mahato highlighted incidents in districts such as Murshidabad and Malda, pointing to the state's supposed inaction driven by Trinamool Congress' alleged appeasement tactics. The letter also detailed recent attacks, including the murder of civilians and economic disruptions in Murshidabad.

Mahato, likening the unrest to the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus in 1990, urged immediate AFSPA deployment as a preventive measure to ensure communal safety. Concurrently, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar echoed these concerns, stressing the necessity for rigorous investigations and central force reinforcement in vulnerable zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025