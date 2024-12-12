Left Menu

High-Stakes Holiday: Inside Netflix's TSA Tribute 'Carry-On'

The Netflix action film 'Carry-On,' featuring Taron Egerton, pays tribute to TSA workers and their holiday season struggles. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, it stars Egerton as a TSA agent navigating a dangerous mission. The film blends action with a sentimental nod to airport employees' hard work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:43 IST
'Carry-On,' Netflix's latest action film starring Taron Egerton, shines a spotlight on the often overlooked world of TSA workers, highlighting their everyday challenges, particularly during the bustling holiday season. The movie, an homage to these essential employees, arrives on the streaming platform this Friday.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, 'Carry-On' features Egerton as TSA agent Ethan Kopek, who crosses paths with a nefarious individual played by Jason Bateman. The plot thickens as Egerton's character aids in sneaking a dangerous package through airport security on Christmas Day, invoking memories of past holiday thrillers.

With an ensemble cast including Sofia Carson and Danielle Deadwyler, the film goes beyond adrenaline-pumping sequences, exploring the humanity and dedication of airport personnel. The actors diligently prepared by observing real TSA and airport staff, bringing authenticity to their roles and underscoring the need for compassion in this hectic setting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

