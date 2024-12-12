Left Menu

Mohanlal's Bollywood Connect: From Malayalam Maestro to Hindi Cinema

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal expresses his willingness to work in Hindi cinema, if offered suitable roles. With a career spanning over 300 films, Mohanlal's directorial debut 'Barroz' is set to enchant audiences. He acknowledges Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's influence and praises him for his professionalism and versatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:46 IST
Mohanlal's Bollywood Connect: From Malayalam Maestro to Hindi Cinema
Mohanlal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal has expressed an eagerness to dive into Bollywood if filmmakers extend an invitation. Known for over 300 films, including timeless hits such as 'Manichitrathazhu' and 'Drishyam,' his appeal in Hindi cinema is growing with several movies already dubbed in the language.

Making his directorial debut with 'Barroz,' Mohanlal infuses his signature talent into a 3D fantasy film, inspired by Jijo Punnoose's novel, weaving a tale that spans 400 years. At the trailer launch, held on Wednesday, Mohanlal extended his wishes to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who participated as a chief guest.

Akshay Kumar admires Mohanlal's work, even with language barriers, emphasizing the unique essence each actor brings to their roles. The film's premiere on December 25 in multiple formats promises a cinematic experience destined to captivate audiences, especially children, whom Akshay looks forward to enjoying the visual delight with.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024