Mohanlal's Bollywood Connect: From Malayalam Maestro to Hindi Cinema

Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal has expressed an eagerness to dive into Bollywood if filmmakers extend an invitation. Known for over 300 films, including timeless hits such as 'Manichitrathazhu' and 'Drishyam,' his appeal in Hindi cinema is growing with several movies already dubbed in the language.

Making his directorial debut with 'Barroz,' Mohanlal infuses his signature talent into a 3D fantasy film, inspired by Jijo Punnoose's novel, weaving a tale that spans 400 years. At the trailer launch, held on Wednesday, Mohanlal extended his wishes to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who participated as a chief guest.

Akshay Kumar admires Mohanlal's work, even with language barriers, emphasizing the unique essence each actor brings to their roles. The film's premiere on December 25 in multiple formats promises a cinematic experience destined to captivate audiences, especially children, whom Akshay looks forward to enjoying the visual delight with.

