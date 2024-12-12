Left Menu

Rajinikanth's 74th Birthday: A Grand Celebration of the Iconic Star

On his 74th birthday, megastar Rajinikanth received an outpouring of heartfelt wishes from fans and fellow actors. Esteemed figures such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Kamal Haasan took to social media to pay tribute. His influence in Indian cinema remains unparalleled, with recent film 'Vettaiyan' making waves globally.

Megastar Rajinikanth (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Megastar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 74th birthday today, with fans and celebrities lining up to extend their heartfelt wishes. The beloved actor, known affectionately as "Thalaiva," continues to be celebrated both domestically and internationally.

Veteran actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal posted heartfelt messages on social media, praising Rajinikanth for his impact on cinema and wishing him continued success. Kamal Haasan, a long-time friend and fellow industry stalwart, also shared a moving note, reflecting the deep camaraderie between these icons.

Ahead of his birthday, a statue of Rajinikanth was unveiled at the 'Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple' in Madurai, symbolizing his monumental contributions to Indian cinema. The actor's recent film, 'Vettaiyan,' featuring an ensemble cast and debuting Amitabh Bachchan in Tamil cinema, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative and soundtrack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

