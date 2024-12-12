A Dream Realized: D Gukesh Becomes the Youngest World Chess Champion
D Gukesh, a young chess prodigy, has fulfilled his dream by becoming the youngest World Chess Champion. Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren in a historic event marked by determination and strategic brilliance. Guided by mentor Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh reflects on the journey and the support that led to his success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:04 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
World chess has witnessed a new chapter with D Gukesh emerging as the youngest champion.
The Indian prodigy dethroned China's Ding Liren after a tense battle, realizing a dream nurtured since he was seven.
Inspired by Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh remains grounded, eyeing a future face-off with Magnus Carlsen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement