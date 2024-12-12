Left Menu

Campus Unrest: Stone-Pelting Disrupts JNU Movie Screening

ABVP alleged that students were injured during a movie screening at JNU when stones were thrown at them. The screening resumed after a hiatus. It's claimed that Left-oriented students were involved. ABVP has condemned the incident, highlighting it as a clash against cultural and spiritual values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:19 IST
A movie screening at Jawaharlal Nehru University was disrupted on Thursday following alleged stone-pelting incidents, leading to minor injuries among some students, according to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The ABVP's JNU wing president, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, stated the screening was halted temporarily but subsequently resumed after a brief pause. Hundreds of students had gathered for the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' when the incident occurred.

The ABVP accused students from Left organizations of orchestrating the attack, labeling the incident as 'anti-Bharat' and 'anti-Hindu.' They plan to file a formal complaint with both the university administration and the Delhi Police, condemning the action as an attack on the cultural and spiritual fabric of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

