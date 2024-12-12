Campus Unrest: Stone-Pelting Disrupts JNU Movie Screening

A movie screening at Jawaharlal Nehru University was disrupted on Thursday following alleged stone-pelting incidents, leading to minor injuries among some students, according to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The ABVP's JNU wing president, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, stated the screening was halted temporarily but subsequently resumed after a brief pause. Hundreds of students had gathered for the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' when the incident occurred.

The ABVP accused students from Left organizations of orchestrating the attack, labeling the incident as 'anti-Bharat' and 'anti-Hindu.' They plan to file a formal complaint with both the university administration and the Delhi Police, condemning the action as an attack on the cultural and spiritual fabric of India.

