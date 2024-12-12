Taj Mahal Withstands Heavy Rains, Minor Ceiling Leak Promptly Addressed
In September, heavy rains caused minor water leakage in the ceiling of the Taj Mahal's main mausoleum. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed that the leakage was minimal and promptly repaired using advanced technologies like LiDAR and thermal scanning to prevent future issues.
- Country:
- India
In Agra, the historical Taj Mahal experienced minor water leakage in its main mausoleum due to relentless rainfall in September, as confirmed by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a parliamentary session.
While excessive rains from September 10th to 12th led to slight water penetration through the mausoleum's ceiling, no significant damage like cracks or structural harm were observed, alleviating fears about the monument's condition.
Immediately following a comprehensive inspection using cutting-edge LiDAR and thermal scanning, preventive steps were taken to seal minor joints and gaps, ensuring the monument's preservation against future weather challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
