Selena Gomez Reflects on Unique Bond with Mother Amidst Golden Globe Nominations

Selena Gomez, in a recent interview, opened up about her profound bond with her mother, Mandy Teefey, emphasizing the unique dynamics they shared as she navigated the entertainment industry. 'My mom had me when she was 16,' Gomez told People. 'We grew up together, which is a different perspective.' She likened their relationship to the popular TV series 'Gilmore Girls,' where a young mother and her teenage daughter support each other through life's challenges.

Gomez recounted how her mother played a crucial role in safeguarding her career. 'My mom was fantastic. She ensured I was never alone in rooms and set boundaries,' Gomez shared. She added, 'For instance, she never allowed me to attend after-parties at 16, focusing on my well-being.' Teefey has also spoken candidly about the sacrifices she made as a teen mother. 'I was judged for being a teen mom, but I pushed forward for my daughter's better upbringing.'

On December 9, Gomez celebrated her dual Golden Globe nominations, reflecting on her journey and expressing gratitude on Instagram. Nominated for her roles in 'Emilia Perez' and 'Only Murders in the Building,' she found herself competing against fellow musician Ariana Grande. Gomez shared her emotional reaction to the nominations, expressing pride and gratitude toward her peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)