Divya Kala Mela: Celebrating Divyangjan Talent and Empowerment
The Divya Kala Mela at India Gate, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, showcases the talents and contributions of Divyangjan. The event features 100 artisans and reflects the government's commitment to their empowerment and the vision of an inclusive 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, lauded the contributions of Divyangjan, highlighting their critical role in India's future development. Speaking at the 22nd Divya Kala Mela held at India Gate, Kumar emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to empowering these individuals as part of the Viksit Bharat initiative.
The 11-day mela, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, features 100 artisans, entrepreneurs, and artists from across 20 states and union territories. It celebrates the 'Vocal for Local' movement, showcasing a vibrant mix of handicrafts, eco-friendly products, and cultural performances.
Since its establishment in 2022, the Divya Kala Mela has provided a crucial platform for Divyangjan, reinforcing the government's dedication to inclusivity and empowerment. The event not only allows participants to achieve economic independence but also affirms their place in the nation's progress.
