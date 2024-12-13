Kalagram to Showcase India's Cultural Richness at Maha Kumbh

The Union culture ministry has announced the establishment of 'Kalagram,' a cultural village, in Prayagraj for the upcoming Maha Kumbh. This endeavor aims to display India's vibrant cultural and spiritual heritage, with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasizing its significance to mediapersons.

Set on a 10.24-acre site at Nagvasuki, Kalagram will feature pandals and stages to entertain thousands. Highlights include a 10,000-person Ganga pandal for celebrity performances and various smaller stages showcasing esteemed cultural productions and emerging talents from across India.

The tourism ministry's data revealed a robust growth trajectory, with significant gains in jobs and economic earnings attributed to tourism's rise. The Modi government's tenure has seen major reforms benefiting India's socio-economic and cultural sectors, promoting the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.'

