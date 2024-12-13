Left Menu

Giant Catch: Rare Mekong Catfish Sighted Amid Conservation Success

Six Mekong giant catfish, a critically endangered species, were caught and released in Cambodia, offering hope for the species' survival. Efforts by conservation programs highlight the cultural importance and ecological significance of these fish, aimed at preventing extinction through habitat protection and cooperation with local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

In a triumphant moment for conservationists, six critically endangered Mekong giant catfish were captured and released in Cambodia's Mekong River, sparking renewed hope for the species' survival.

The massive freshwater fish, reaching lengths of up to 10 feet and weighing 300 kilograms, are now confined mainly to Southeast Asia's Mekong River.

Conservation efforts by the Wonders of the Mekong project and local communities aim to mitigate threats from overfishing and infrastructure, preserving the catfish as a cultural symbol and ecological cornerstone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

