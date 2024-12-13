Gukesh's Golden Triumph: Youngest World Champ Amid Criticisms

In a landmark feat for Indian chess, Grandmaster D. Gukesh clinched the World Championship title, becoming the youngest to do so, by defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore. His mentor and iconic chess figure, Viswanathan Anand, defended Gukesh, urging him to overlook criticisms about the match's quality.

Notably, former world champion Vladimir Kramnik criticized the championship's standard, labeling the decisive game error by Ding as 'childish.' Magnus Carlsen also voiced disappointment about the gameplay. However, Anand hailed Gukesh's victory as historic, noting his calculated approach despite critics' observations.

Anand highlighted the strategic depth displayed by Gukesh during their face-off, where Gukesh capitalized on a critical misstep by Liren. Celebrating the victory, Anand commended Gukesh's progress through his WestBridge Anand Chess Academy and underscored the rise of a promising generation of Indian chess players.

(With inputs from agencies.)