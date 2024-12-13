Left Menu

Gukesh's Golden Triumph: Youngest World Champ Amid Criticisms

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh made history by becoming the youngest world chess champion, defeating China's Ding Liren. Despite criticisms from former champions about the match's quality, Gukesh's mentor Viswanathan Anand celebrated his achievement, emphasizing the young champion's strategic depth and resilience against critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:14 IST
Gukesh's Golden Triumph: Youngest World Champ Amid Criticisms
Viswanathan Anand
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark feat for Indian chess, Grandmaster D. Gukesh clinched the World Championship title, becoming the youngest to do so, by defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore. His mentor and iconic chess figure, Viswanathan Anand, defended Gukesh, urging him to overlook criticisms about the match's quality.

Notably, former world champion Vladimir Kramnik criticized the championship's standard, labeling the decisive game error by Ding as 'childish.' Magnus Carlsen also voiced disappointment about the gameplay. However, Anand hailed Gukesh's victory as historic, noting his calculated approach despite critics' observations.

Anand highlighted the strategic depth displayed by Gukesh during their face-off, where Gukesh capitalized on a critical misstep by Liren. Celebrating the victory, Anand commended Gukesh's progress through his WestBridge Anand Chess Academy and underscored the rise of a promising generation of Indian chess players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024