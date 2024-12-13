Gukesh's Mental Mastery: Behind the World Chess Champion's Success

D Gukesh, the 18-year-old Indian Grandmaster, made history by becoming the youngest World Chess Champion, powered by his extraordinary self-awareness, according to his mental conditioning coach, Paddy Upton. Gukesh triumphed over China's Ding Liren with a narrow 7.5-6.5 victory in Singapore.

Upton, who has worked with champions in various sports, described Gukesh's ability to recognize and manage his thoughts as unique, particularly during the intense three-week championship. The focus of their collaboration was on keeping Gukesh’s mental sharpness intact through strategic planning and understanding his individual needs.

The challenge, acknowledged Upton, lay in maintaining mental composure throughout the high-stakes tournament. Their pre-planned strategy involved consolidating existing skills and mental tactics, ensuring Gukesh could deliver consistent performances without overexerting himself. Upton's relationship with Gukesh evolved into a holistic approach, examining all facets of life that impacted his chess performance.

