Reviving Bollywood Heritage: Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Homes to be Restored

The World Bank is funding the restoration of ancestral homes of Bollywood icons Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar, Pakistan. This project, part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project, aims to enhance tourism and cultural heritage in the area and will establish museums at each site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The World Bank is set to finance the conservation of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes, significant cultural landmarks in Peshawar, Pakistan. These houses, recognized as national heritage sites, will undergo restoration with a focus on reviving their historical essence.

According to Dr. Abdus Samad, Director of Archaeology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, physical work will commence in four months, backed by an initial allocation of Rs 200 million. The initiative is part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project, aimed at bolstering tourism, cultural heritage, and economic growth.

Restoration efforts will not only revitalize these historic properties in the Qissa Khwani bazaar but also transform them into museums. These museums will spotlight the contributions of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor to the Indian film industry, reinforcing Peshawar's link to Bollywood's rich history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

